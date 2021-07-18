“Origanum vulgare” was virtually unknown in the United States until the end of World War II, when soldiers who had been stationed in the Mediterranean made a point of bringing oregano seeds home with them.
The “pizza herb” comes in many varieties, but the Greek and Spanish have the strongest flavors. It is used in Mexican chili powders and “bouquet garni,” that bundle of herbs that posh cooks toss into soups and stews.
A member of the mint family, the name comes from the Greek “oros” – mountain, and “ganos” – joy. This led to one of its common names, “Joy of the Mountain.” It was seen as a harbinger of happiness wherever it appeared. If it grew wild on a grave, the soul of the departed was content.
The quintessential Greek herb, oregano is the creation of none other than Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. Apparently, she created and grew the ancient herb in her garden high on Mount Olympus and made it a symbol of happiness. Oregano thrives in dry rocky conditions.
Ancient Romans crowned the bride and groom with this herb. Along with its powers for banishing sadness, it was reputed to reveal the mystical secrets of black magic. Wearing a wreath of oregano at bedtime may encourage psychic dreams. It can be used in charms to deepen existing love.
Shepherds grazed their sheep on wild oregano to flavor the meat. It was also believed to protect them from the poisons of snakes and scorpions. Aristotle claimed tortoises would seek out oregano after eating a venomous snake.
The ancient Greeks also used oregano to treat convulsions, skin irritations and fungal infections like athlete’s foot. In Shakespearean times, oregano was thought to cure overdoses of opium and hemlock.
Hippocrates said, “Let food be your medicine, and medicine be your food.” He used oregano oil to treat skin infections from psoriasis and cuts, and to cure stomach aches.
This super herb has been used classically as a disinfectant, an aid for ear, nose and throat infections and any sort of bacterial or viral conditions. A tonic can be made with oregano that relieves coughs, muscle spasms and nervous headaches.
Its leaves are antiseptic and can be applied to swellings, rheumatism and stiff necks. They can also be chewed for temporary relief from toothache.
Greeks still plant pots of oregano outside their houses to ward off evil spirits and negative energy.
Add some oregano to your herb garden, and get your joy back.
