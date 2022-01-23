A bear was walking through a forest and found a woman sleeping next to a pine tree. He saw she had a wounded leg, so he rushed back to his cave to bring her some healing sap. When he returned, however, the woman had gone. In frustration, he flung the sap at the tree.
Ever since, the pine tree has had sap inside it.
There are so many pine trees in Finland that they have different terms for a dead pine, a twisted pine, a tall and straight pine and so forth. They regard it as a wise and peaceful tree, with human attributes. Pines are generally considered masculine but are also associated with some forest goddesses.
To say “everything goes towards pines” in Finland means all is going wrong. They were once used as a kind of gravestone: a strip of bark was removed and the person’s name and dates inscribed on the wood. When a respected member of the family died, lower branches were removed. People also left sacrificial gifts under sacred pines.
In ancient Rome, the pine belonged to Mars, Bacchus and Diana. In Greece, Artemis and Hestia claimed the honor. Vikings dedicated it to the war god Tyr.
In Japan, the pine serves as the flower of January. A pine kernel from the topmost cone of the tree made its eater impervious to shot. In Germany, tying a knot in the topmost shoot was a cure for gout. A pillow stuffed with pine needles soothed chest complaints.
Conifers, including pine, are often planted in groups, called “The Seven Sisters.” Tradition holds that six will flourish but the seventh always dies, no matter how often it is replaced.
At Barnham Cross Common in Norfolk, England, the “Trysting Tree” grows in a loop shape through which lovers may join hands and plight their troths with pine cones.
A fun project for kids is a pine cone bird feeder. Spread peanut butter, suet or lard into a cone’s nooks and crannies, then roll in bird seed. Hang near a window and watch your feathered friends flock to it.
The pine’s popularity in winter has enjoyed a precipitous rise since that British power couple, Victoria and Albert, made a decorated indoor Christmas tree an object of envy for their subjects.
The sap is highly disinfectant, while hugging a pine tree is said to render courage. Good to know if you’re ever wounded and scared in a dark forest.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.