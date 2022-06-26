The 16th century English adventurer Sir Richard Hawkins was worried about his crew as they sailed for the South Seas. They were suffering from scurvy, resulting from a deficiency of vitamin C. Long sea voyages meant that any fresh fruit on board was consumed early in the trip.
On one island they visited, they found in abundance a fleshy plant, “the hearbe purslane,” which saved their lives.
If purslane volunteers in your garden, it means your soil is fertile and healthy. If you want it in a specific place, seeds can be ordered from garden catalogs or you can simply save the seed of your volunteers. The dense spreading habit of both its roots and foliage helps choke out weeds, making it an excellent ground cover in the cornfield.
Summer Purslane, “Portulaca oleracea,” is the one you’re likely to see popping up in your landscaping. It comes up in my west-facing pots that hold Hens and Chicks, another succulent. It often grows on vacant lots and between paving stones.
The fleshy, crispy, spoon-shaped leaves are tasty in salads. You can stir fry the stems, leaves and seeds. The green seed pod can be pickled as a free substitute for pricey capers. As well as being rich in iron and vitamin C, its leaves make a soothing, cooling poultice. They can also be pickled, cooked as a vegetable or added to soups. Purslane has been described as “uncommonly nutritious” and is high in omega-3 fatty acids – more than any other vegetable.
So perhaps we should think about cultivating it as a food crop?
The Germans in Pennsylvania had a recipe that combined it with egg, bread crumbs, currants and seasonings. They formed this mixture into small cakes and then sautéed them until light brown. These made a tasty and inexpensive substitute for sausage.
Native to Eurasia, it was widely naturalized throughout the world by travelers, usually soldiers, who carried its seed on their footwear and clothing.
In China, the entire plant is used to treat urinary infections and reduce fevers. In Indonesia, it is prescribed for weakness of the heart. The seed and fruit treat breathing difficulties, while the juice calms skin diseases and swellings.
Winter Purslane, or Miner’s Lettuce, can be eaten in salads or steamed like spinach. Its high vitamin C content helped keep California gold miners alive, hence its common name. The boiled roots taste like water chestnut.
Purslane – it’s not a weed; it’s a gift.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.