In the 1820s Japanese Kabuki drama “Fuji Musume,” a young maiden in a painting waits for her lover under a wisteria. Tired of waiting for him, she steps out of the frame to meet the young man who has been admiring the painting. She falls hopelessly in love with him.
Her love is hopeless because he doesn’t love her back. Rejected, she returns to the painting, eternally waiting for a lover who never comes.
Wisteria is native to Japan, China and Korea. In the language of flowers, it says youth, poetry and “Let’s Be Friends.” In Japan, it is both the flower of April and the emblem of summer. It has the reputed ability to overcome obstacles, bring prosperity and promote psychic receptiveness.
In 1816, an English visitor to China admired a wisteria-covered pergola in a rich man’s garden. He was gifted with some seeds. The plant arrived in America in the 1830s.
Thomas Nuttall named the plant Wistaria after German professor Dr Kaspar Wistar. The spelling changed in England. In China, it is called Zi Ten, or blue vine.
In Japan’s Kawachi Fuji Garden, visitors can walk through a tunnel with cascades of wisteria blossoms. The Golden Week Festival takes place in late April, when the bloom is at its peak.
If you have a vine that is growing well but not blooming, a hard pruning is recommended. Some plants only bloom profusely when they think they’re dying. Their last instinct is to reproduce first.
Known to live more than 100 years, the plant symbolizes wisdom. Buddhists see its spiraling growth pattern as an image of the consciousness reaching out to touch the divine. It also reminds us that if we do not train our minds, they too will go beyond our control.
In China, its hanging blooms resemble the purple sashes of elite scholars and officials, so it is associated with success.
This strong woody vine has been known to topple supports and even buildings if not kept in check. A strong metal support set deep into the ground is recommended.
There are many species, in shades of blue, pink and purple. “Royal Purple” Japanese wisteria is one of the darkest hues. Its late spring blooms are highly scented.
Victorians, who loved to send secret messages via bouquets, gave it the meaning of “I cling to thee.” This makes sense in light of its tightly-clinging vining habit. It told of the sender’s all-consuming passion.
The wise recipient sent it back.
– A reference librarian, Lisa Karen Miller has been gardening and researching plant lore for many years. Have plant lore to share? Email lisalisa13131313@gmail.com.