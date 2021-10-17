The long-lived yew, one of Ireland’s five magical trees, rivals the oak, hawthorn, elder and rowan in mystical importance. To the Druids, it was an emblem of the soul’s immortality.
The link between yews and churchyards may derive from the Druidic ceremonies once performed under them. After Christianity co-opted Paganism, churches were built on pagan sites.
The trees remained.
Another “contrary” specimen, this symbol of life is also closely associated with death. Bows were crafted from its boughs, and poisons were brewed from its berries. The foliage is deadly to livestock. Its twigs were traditionally tossed into graves by mourners.
A Highland clansman would hold a yew sprig while denouncing an enemy. This made his challenge inaudible to his enemy, though others could hear it. Thus the attacker could maintain he had made his intentions plain while retaining the advantage of a surprise attack.
Devilish cunning, the Scots.
Inhabitants of the fenlands in England believed that witches sheltered under yews; sensible people avoided them. In Brittany, the churchyard yew reputedly spread a root to the mouth of every corpse buried there. In Ystradgylais, Wales, the church yew is always pruned below belfry level; if it ever grows taller than that, the end of the world will come.
Yews yield the best magic wands. As recently as 1978, one Shropshire lad reported, “I have been very satisfied indeed with the magic I have had out of my own wand. It has simply ‘crackled’ with magic!”
Yew sprigs hung over the kneading board prevent heavy bread. Spaniards hang them from balconies to deflect lightning, just as in the Hebrides they deflect fire from thatched cottages. Yew can also be a finder of lost articles; it obligingly jumps in the seeker’s hand when the item is near.
Smoldering wet yew leaves will repel gnats and mosquitoes. A cooled leaf decoction can calm nervous, twitching stock animals.
Cutting down a yew tree brings very bad luck indeed, which creates a dilemma for modern cancer researchers. In the 1970s they discovered that a compound called taxol in the Pacific Yew’s inner bark inhibits cell division.
It has since been used successfully to treat ovarian and other cancers. It takes six trees to treat one patient, however, so we must weigh botanical conservation against human preservation. Progress has been made toward creating a synthetic version, so all may not be lost.
Look for yews the next time you’re whistling past a graveyard.
