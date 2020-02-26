Ryan Thomas has passed his electrical journeyman exam to become a licensed electrician for Bowling Green's JB Electric.
Thomas, a graduate of Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, has worked for JB Electric since 2014.
JB Electric, which J.B. Bridgeman founded in 2005, offers electrical service for commercial, residential and light industrial projects. The company's electrical technicians have more than 90 combined years of experience.
