Three southcentral Kentucky young professionals are among the 26-member Elevate Kentucky class of 2021, Leadership Kentucky said.

Locals selected for the class are:

  • Kaycee Bunch of Alvaton, resiliency planner for the Barren River Area Development District.
  • Sarah Melson of Bowling Green, an executive with Logan Aluminum.
  • Nathan Vinson of Bowling Green, a partner in the English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm.

Elevate Kentucky offers in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the challenges facing Kentucky.

It is designed for young professionals who are 25 to 35 years old, but there is not a strict age limit.

The class participates in three sessions, taking place April through June, in Owensboro, central Kentucky and London.

