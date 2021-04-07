Three southcentral Kentucky young professionals are among the 26-member Elevate Kentucky class of 2021, Leadership Kentucky said.
Locals selected for the class are:
- Kaycee Bunch of Alvaton, resiliency planner for the Barren River Area Development District.
- Sarah Melson of Bowling Green, an executive with Logan Aluminum.
- Nathan Vinson of Bowling Green, a partner in the English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley law firm.
Elevate Kentucky offers in-depth personal and professional development while fostering a better understanding of the challenges facing Kentucky.
It is designed for young professionals who are 25 to 35 years old, but there is not a strict age limit.
The class participates in three sessions, taking place April through June, in Owensboro, central Kentucky and London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.