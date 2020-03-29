What happens when the money spigot is suddenly turned off? I’m observing two very different realities these days.
When people believe their only purpose is to make money, the moment the money is threatened rips the rug right out from under them. A purpose bigger than money gives you something concrete to act upon during challenging times. This plays out individually and organizationally.
An organization that defines itself on its weekly or daily revenue reports doesn’t have a way to ground its people. When revenue falters, people panic and make bad decisions, trying to prop up the one thing they’ve been told is most important – the money.
Compare that with an organization whose team knows its true purpose is to serve its customers. They have something tangible and real on which to focus. When your true purpose is serving others, it doesn’t go away during a crisis. It becomes even more important.
During a time of uncertainty and challenge, people and organizations change. A crisis speeds up the inevitable. No one stays the same, and people and organizations either emerge stronger or weaker.
Here’s how it plays out.
First, when the true purpose is money:
Crisis hits, and money declines. “Oh no, our purpose is at risk!” they say.
Everyone scrambles around while trying to shore up the money.
Leaders start to panic, and the team panics.
Customers feel the pressure and angst.
The team starts to believe all our leaders care about is money.
Morale declines, and customer trust erodes.
When the crisis is over, all that’s left is a transactional organization, dispirited employees and a tenuous customer base. The organization is weaker than before the crisis. It doesn’t have to be this way.
Here’s the alternative:
When your true purpose is to improve customers’ lives:
Crisis hits: Reset to purpose, and remind one another why we’re here.
Leaders ask how the organization can support customers and one another.
Team rallies to help customers.
Customers see the commitment.
The team believes its organization makes a difference to customers.
Team is bonded to one another, and customers feel connected to organization.
A crisis hits everyone. How you handle it will define your organization and your personal leadership going forward. Grounding yourself and your team in a purpose bigger than money impacts will help you drive:
Organization growth: After the most recent recession, firms with a purpose bigger than money wound up outperforming the market by over 350 percent, according to research from Jim Stengel-Grow. Most of these firms didn’t drive exponential revenue growth during the recession. When orders were scarce, they doubled down on their purpose, which drove employee engagement, competitive differentiation and customer loyalty. Employees who say “How can we use our offering to better help our customers?” are more innovative than employees who say “How can I save myself?” When the market began to grow, they got more than their share because their team and customers knew that they help customers.
Personal confidence: When people define themselves by money, they lose their center very quickly when the money goes away. In a crisis, the best way to build confidence is to focus on others. Helping your team and customers makes you part of something bigger than yourself.
Your net worth is not your self worth.
In times of challenge, reset yourself and your team toward your purpose. It might not help you make more money in the moment, but it will most certainly help you be more successful in the future.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information, visit McLeodandMore.com.
