Tony Henon Construction: Over Thirty Years of Satisfied Homeowners

Specializing in custom homes and remodeling, both residential and commercial, Tony Henon Construction has over 30 years of satisfied homeowners. Partners and brothers, Tony and Scott, are proud to be third generation builders and developers, incorporating in 1991. This pride was extended with the introduction of their sons, Colby and Cory, adding a fourth generation to their team.
Throughout Warren County, these decades of work are reflected in developments like the newer South Glen Gables and Belle Haven as well as more established areas like Pine Grove, Talbott Place and Shaker Mill Bend.
Despite what you may have heard or experienced, the home building process does not have to be stressful. The main priorities for Tony Henon Construction upon starting your new build or remodeling project are your satisfaction, your creative input, and overall transparency throughout the project. These concerns are always supported by one of the Tony Henon Construction staff, with whom direct communication is easily accessible. From blueprints to sod, they will guide you from start to finish.
The process for Tony Henon Construction does not end when you move into your home, however. A “One-Year Walk Through” conducted by a member of the team is scheduled a year after completion of construction to ensure your total satisfaction and address any issues that may have arisen.
Tony Henon Construction understands you are the one living in the home long after their trucks have left. Should you have any concerns with your new construction, a member of the team will be eager to make it right as quickly as possible. This quality assurance has created a reputation of honesty and excellence reflected both in the community and relationships created with customers; many of whom return with a new remodeling idea or move to a new area.
To further solidify this reputation, it is worth noting their registration with the Builder’s Association of South Central Kentucky and their executive positions held over the years. Most recently, Cory Henon served as president and was elected Builder of the Year in 2021. Cory is the fourth Henon to serve as president since his grandfather, Bob Henon, in 1975.
Tony Henon Construction would welcome the opportunity to begin your first home, forever home, or remodel your for-now home. Give Tony or Scott a call to get started.