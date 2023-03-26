 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PROFILES 2023

Tony Henon Construction: Over Thirty Years of Satisfied Homeowners

Specializing in custom homes and remodeling, both residential and commercial, Tony Henon Construction has over 30 years of satisfied homeowners. Partners and brothers, Tony and Scott, are proud to be third generation builders and developers, incorporating in 1991. This pride was extended with the introduction of their sons, Colby and Cory, adding a fourth generation to their team.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred