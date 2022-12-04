For many of us, it is difficult to believe the one-year anniversary of the deadly tornados that tore through Bowling Green in the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, will soon be here.
“Don’t worry,” said Megan Herrman, LifeSkills Clinical Director of Adult Services, “just because we are almost a year out, we aren’t going away. From the very start we were where we needed to be … out in the community, providing crisis services and counseling on the spot. We had mental health professionals stationed at the FEMA site offering on-site counseling. We talked to so very many people in those early days and weeks. And we are still providing individual therapy services for those who continue to experience symptoms. LifeSkills will address these issues for as long as they exist. People still want to be heard. They want to tell their stories and to know that they are not forgotten. Whatever the situation, whatever they are feeling, they need to know it is OK.”
If you’d like to schedule a time to come in and speak with a LifeSkills Therapist, call 270-901-5999. If you are in urgent need of help, call the LifeSkills hotline at 800-223-8913.
Herrman said in spite of the trauma and loss, it has been reassuring to witness the community coming together in countless ways. “It’s actually pretty amazing … there have been so many supportive services offered through different churches and other organizations, and long-term trauma recovery groups established to help members heal and grow and, to this day, our mental health professionals are still getting out there and attending community events.”
Herrman emphasized that it is important for people to know it is OK to celebrate the upcoming holidays, however they feel is right for them.
Tyler Heckman has been managing a federally funded tornado support group called Project Recovery since the tornados hit. Designed to help oversee the mental health needs of those affected by this tragic natural disaster, Heckman’s program has been offering what most people who survived the tornados are seeking, and that is “comfort.”
“My program is extremely informal,” said Heckman. “We get together in a public place, like the library. People have the opportunity to meet and talk with other people who are experiencing similar symptoms. Things like nightmares, weather anxiety, depression, hopelessness or sleep disturbances. They are surprised to find that others are struggling with the same kinds of things, and take great comfort in sharing feelings and experiences. Just knowing they aren’t alone is consoling.”
Heckman offers onsite crisis counseling as well as connections to higher levels of care with available community resources that folks may not be aware of. “I encourage anyone who is still dealing with psychological effects from the tornado to take it seriously and to seek the help of a professional,” Heckman said. “They can call me at 270-901-5054 and I will meet with them at a public place of their choosing and we can talk about what options are available. I’ll be happy to make recommendations to best fit their needs.”
“Even if you’ve been feeling stable, don’t be too surprised if, as we approach the one-year anniversary, some of the unsettling and upsetting feelings return,” Heckman said. ”That is to be expected and is normal and human. Just make sure you have a plan in place, someone to talk to about it who will take your feelings seriously. You can call me, or a person you trust who you know you can lean on.”
Heckman’s program is coming to a close in mid-January, but the American Red Cross will be sponsoring a similar program with comparable services called, “Help for Tornado Survivors.” That contact number is 615-669-2561.
LifeSkills Director of Community Engagement, Melanie Watts, serves as Vice Chair of Bowling Green/Warren County Disaster Recovery. Watts wants to help spread the word about a lighted vigil that will take place on the one-year anniversary of the tornados, Sunday, Dec. 11.
“It is called ‘Light The Path 6:11 on 12/11’ and anyone is welcome to participate,” Watts said. “Beginning at 6:11 p.m. on 12/11/22, we will focus white light near and across the path of the tornados upward for 17 minutes. This is being done in memory of the 17 souls who died and to remember all that we have lost. Also to reflect upon the strength and resiliency of our community in the face of devastation and adversity and to resolve to continue to work together for our recovery and restoration.”
“People can use luminaries, Christmas lights, headlights, bucket lights, flashlights, LED or hand-held candles … the choice is yours. The light is for all of us.”
If you or your business or organization would like to help host a gathering place or provide additional lighting, please email Karen.foley@bgky.org.
“Meanwhile,” Watts added, “let’s all make a real effort to be extra kind and give each other some grace and be sensitive as to what some of our community members are going through right now. One last reminder … in case of an emergency, text or call 988, the universal crisis line, and you will be immediately connected to a professional in your region.”
