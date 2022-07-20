...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and north central,
northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky received a $10,000 grant from U.S. Bank.
The grant will help Junior Achievement provide educational programs on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work-readiness. Junior Achievement provides these free programs to students from elementary through high school in southcentral Kentucky.
“U.S. Bank is a consistent supporter of Junior Achievement, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” Junior Achievement President Allie Sharp said in a news release. “For the 2022-2023 fiscal year, U.S. Bank’s contribution will help fund vital programs for local students, and is only one example of how U.S. Bank’s focus on financial literacy aligns with Junior Achievement’s mission.”
Junior Achievement’s mission and educational programs stress the importance of life skills, a commitment to staying in school and financial preparation.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.