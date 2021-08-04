The U.S. Bank Foundation has donated $50,000 to support the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s POP-UP (People’s Opportunity Program for Underserved Populations) program that promotes entrepreneurship.
The POP-UP program supports minority, women and low- to moderate-income small business owners with low-interest loans and mentoring.
With the Housing Authority’s Live the Dream Development nonprofit organization as the conduit, local businessman Don Vitale and Housing Authority Executive Director Abraham Williams formed a board of directors and approached local banks about providing seed money for the POP-UP program.
Started last year with a pool of $100,000 provided by five local banks, the POP-UP program now has a new cash infusion.
“We could not be more appreciative and thankful for U.S. Bank Foundation’s financial support and recognition of the difference that our POP-UP program is having on this community,” Williams said in a news release. “This program offers small business development training, counseling, and mentoring to potential, new, and existing small business owners in the underserved population.”