United Auto Workers Local 2164 on Saturday will observe the 40th anniversary of General Motors moving production of the Corvette from St. Louis to Bowling Green.
The party and picnic at the UAW Local 2164 union hall at 712 Plum Springs Loop will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include food, games, door prizes and live music for hourly workers at Bowling Green’s GM Corvette Assembly Plant.
UAW Local 2164, which has nearly 1,200 members, is led by newly elected President Brian Ferrett.
Rachel Bagshaw, a communications representative for the Corvette plant, said GM is planning to celebrate the 40th anniversary milestone internally “a little later in the fall.”