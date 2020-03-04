Three drivers from Bowling Green are among 35 Kentucky drivers who are receiving the Circle of Honor award from United Parcel Service. The Circle of Honor is an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
The Bowling Green drivers achieving this honor are Eric Billhartz, Ronald Carpenter and Jonathan Graves.
Kentucky boasts 196 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 5,363 years of accident-free driving. There are 2,120 full-time UPS drivers in Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.