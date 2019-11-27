Holly Vaughn has been promoted to chief financial officer at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and will make the transition to that role Jan. 1.
A Western Kentucky University graduate, Vaughn is a certified public accountant. She joined BGMU’s accounting department in 1998 as controller.
She is a member of the Central District Public Power Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Kentucky Society of CPAs and the WKU Alumni Association.
Vaughn has served as treasurer of the WKU Alumni Board and is currently serving as treasurer of State Street United Methodist Church.
Originally from Monroe County, Vaughn has been a Bowling Green resident since graduating from WKU.
