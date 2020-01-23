Vette City Con will return from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the National Corvette Museum.
It attracts groups of fans of the comic book, sci-fi and horror genres.
General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are $65 and include a T-shirt, lanyard and admission to the movie screening of “Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” at 8 p.m. Children 12 and younger receive free admission if accompanied by a paying adult.
“This is our fourth year in the Bowling Green area,” said Chad Sheppard, who, along with his wife, Chelsea, have spearheaded the convention since the beginning. “We used to live here, and we moved shortly before the second one happened. We fly in celebrities from all over the world, and we have vendors from all over the place that bring toys and comics.
“We have costume contests, and this year we are doing several panels on the stage,” Chad Sheppard said. “I have a guy talking about UFOs, I have a guy that has been part of special effects in probably over 100 iconic movies that is going to be there talking about special effects. We are doing a screening at the end of the day of ‘Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,’ and I have got the actor that played Kincaid. The set designer and special effects guy will be there, and we will do a Q&A afterward.”
Chad Sheppard said he is excited about the appearance of Butch Patrick from the TV show “The Munsters.”
“He is bringing a replica of the car from ‘The Munsters,’ and he is also bringing a trailer that is a Munsters-themed escape room experience that people will be able to check out as well,” Chad Sheppard said.
This year will also feature only one day of activities.
“The last three years, we have done a two-day event,” Chad Sheppard said. “We always found that the Sunday was when a lot of money wasn’t being made. We tried a Friday and Saturday, and Friday was about the same as a Sunday. Saturday has always been our big day.”
Along with Patrick, there will be other appearances of personalities from the world of horror, sci-fi, movies and comics, including Duane Whitaker.
Whitaker played Maynard in the 1984 film “Pulp Fiction.”
“The Walking Dead” actor Theshay West will be at the convention as well. West has also acted in “Joyful Noise,” “Scary Movie 5” and “The Collection.”
Puppeteer Avery Jones will also appear.
Jones was the principal performer for Slappy in the 2015 film “Goosebumps” and the 2018 sequel “Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween.”
– Tickets and more information can be found at vettercitycon.com.
