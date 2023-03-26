Village Manor: Careers in Caring

Meet Sydney Daugherty, community relations manager at Village Manor in Bowling Green:
“I work with seniors and families who are navigating senior health care options and all their care needs from independent living, assisted care to dementia support. Every day is different, and I love it because each family has a unique situation and I provide customized solutions so they can enjoy life to the fullest.
“I started at Village Manor three years ago, and as I work with families, I imagine helping my grandparents and how I would want them to be treated with dignity as they face important life choices. Families tell me it really makes a difference because this isn’t just a job to me.
“Some touching situations are helping families on the difficult journey of Alzheimer’s disease. At Village Manor, we use the wonderful Best Friendstm approach to care for residents with dementia, and it’s gratifying to help families and residents feel so good about trusting us with their care.”
Meet Sherria Hawkins, Director of Social Services & Admissions at Christian Health Center:
“Since I was 19, I’ve worked with seniors in long-term nursing care, and it’s the right career for me. When I earned my degree in social work, Village Manor helped me with tuition, and I’m grateful for that investment in me. I’m naturally positive and try to find that silver lining even on challenging days because I care for residents who need higher levels of nursing care.
“My current job is truly my dream job! We have a great work culture, supporting the principles of faith, care and family which come naturally for me. I empathize with families after being in health care for so many years and support them through difficult choices. One very rewarding experience was becoming a Best Friendstm Certified Master Trainer, and I help staff support residents with Alzheimer’s disease on really difficult days. I’ll get the call and will use my background and training to help ease the situation then staff will watch and learn at the same time. Families are so grateful for my special knack and level of care.
“I’m sure I’ll retire one day from Village Manor and can’t imagine working anywhere else.”