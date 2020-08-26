Tamara Vogler has joined FirstBank as senior financial center manager for its Campbell Lane office.
Vogler has decades of banking industry experience, with 34 of those years in the Bowling Green market. During her financial services career, she has worked in such areas as commercial lending, credit, customer service and team building.
“Tamara is a great addition to our team and a perfect fit with our company culture,” said Dan Harbison, FirstBank Bowling Green president. “She is extremely knowledgeable about all aspects of banking, understands how to take care of customers and is actively involved in the community.”
Vogler will manage and coach the financial center’s associates, oversee operations, maintain and expand relationships with customers and be involved in the bank’s consumer and commercial loans.
Vogler graduated from Paducah Community College with an associate degree in business administration and management in 1983. She also attended the Kentucky Bank Management Institute in Bowling Green in 1995.
She was named the 2011 Athena Award winner by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce for her business accomplishments and community service.
