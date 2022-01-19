Advantage Kentucky Alliance, the Kentucky representative of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network, announced the promotion of Kent Waide to business development platform manager.

Waide joined AKA in 2019 as client services manager for the western Kentucky region. In his new role, Waide will oversee a team of industry leaders and implement on-site projects and conduct trainings for small- and medium-sized manufacturers across the state.

In addition, he will continue to assist manufacturers in the region by initiating solution-based approaches designed to generate sustainable business results.

“My primary focus in this new position is to work with current and new clients to help them develop strategic business plans that will enhance their competitiveness in the marketplace and ensure that their vision and tactical priorities are achieved,” Waide said.

