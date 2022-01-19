...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM
CST/ THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two
inches, with locally higher amounts. A light glaze of ice may be
possible as well.
* WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east
central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 8 AM EST /7 AM
CST/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions due to icy or snow
covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit
https://pws.trafficwise.org/pws In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road
Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov
&&
Advantage Kentucky Alliance, the Kentucky representative of the Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network, announced the promotion of Kent Waide to business development platform manager.
Waide joined AKA in 2019 as client services manager for the western Kentucky region. In his new role, Waide will oversee a team of industry leaders and implement on-site projects and conduct trainings for small- and medium-sized manufacturers across the state.
In addition, he will continue to assist manufacturers in the region by initiating solution-based approaches designed to generate sustainable business results.
“My primary focus in this new position is to work with current and new clients to help them develop strategic business plans that will enhance their competitiveness in the marketplace and ensure that their vision and tactical priorities are achieved,” Waide said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.