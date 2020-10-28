Bowling Green’s NCM Motorsports Park has named Greg Waldron as incoming executive director.
A Florida native, Waldron worked in a wide range of roles at Walt Disney Co. for nearly 30 years. He will begin his new role at the motorsports park Jan. 4.
Waldron also served in the U.S. Navy as a search-and-rescue swimmer, and he studied recreation and hospitality management at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.
Among Waldron’s roles at Disney was a stint as regional manager of the motorsports and recreation operations.
“Growing up in Central Florida with Daytona, Sebring and numerous small dirt tracks around, it was hard not to fall in love with racing,” Waldron said in a news release.
Waldron also has experience working in management for Great Wolf Resorts, where he provided leadership to 19 water parks operating in the U.S. and Canada.
Waldron isn’t the only change on the motorsports park staff.
Matt Busby, currently track operations manager, was promoted to general manager of track operations. Busby joined the motorsports park in 2014, prior to the facility’s grand opening that August.
