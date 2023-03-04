The Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex at WKU is a place where families are accepted and supported while navigating unique challenges that others may not understand. The CEC enhances socialization and communication skills while enriching the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by autism, developmental delays and disabilities. The CEC is comprised of the Renshaw Early Childhood Center, the Communication Disorders Clinic, the Family Resource Program, the Kelly Autism Program, and LifeWorks at WKU.