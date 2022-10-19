...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Pinnacle Financial Partners has expanded its team in southcentral and western Kentucky with the hiring of veteran financial professionals Eric Walker and Jerry Searcy.
Walker joins the firm as market executive and financial advisor, bringing 33 years of financial services experience to the role.
Searcy is a credit advisor with 18 years of experience.
Walker comes to Pinnacle from U.S. Bank, where he served as a business banking team leader and vice president of commercial lending.
Searcy also joins the firm from U.S. Bank, where he served as a credit manager, credit analyst and credit approver.
Pinnacle Financial Partners only recently entered the Bowling Green market, providing a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services.
Pinnacle, founded in 2000, has expanded rapidly through acquisition and expansion. Since 2020, it has entered the Atlanta, Birmingham, Huntsville and Washington, D.C., markets. Pinnacle has grown to more than $40 billion in assets and is the second-largest bank holding company with headquarters in Tennessee.
Entering the Bowling Green market means Pinnacle is now operating in seven states.
