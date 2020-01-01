The Warren County 4-H program received $5,015 on Dec. 19 from the 2019 Ag Tag campaign, a voluntary program that allows farmers to make a $10 donation when they purchase or renew farm license plates. The Warren County school-based FFA chapters also received a total of $5,015.
Warren County was among the top 10 counties for donations in 2019.
Ag Tag donations go directly toward assisting Kentucky 4-H youth development programs across the state. Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles presented the Kentucky 4-H Foundation with a check for $204,415.46 during the Kentucky State Fair.
Total donations to the Ag Tag program for the fiscal year ending June 30 amounted to $610,860.
The 4-H portion of the donation is split between the counties where the funds originated and the Kentucky 4-H Foundation, meaning 50 percent of all donations stay in the county to fund local 4-H programs and activities. The foundation’s share is used to support state-level programs for 4-H members.
