Warren County Farm Bureau takes award

Warren County Farm Bureau received the 2019 Gold Star Award of Excellence during Kentucky Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Louisville.
The award honors county women’s committees for active participation in leadership development programs, agricultural promotion, educational initiatives and other aspects of support to the local Farm Bureau.
Kentucky Farm Bureau, with more than 462,000 member families statewide, is the state’s largest general farm organization. About 2,000 members attended KFB’s 100th annual meeting Dec. 4-7 in Louisville to recognize this year’s individual and organizational achievements and adopt policy for 2020.
