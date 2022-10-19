...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District and Butler County Water System received an award for excellence at the seventh annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in Marco Island, Fla., last month.
The award recognizes utilities and municipalities using innovative products and services to minimize electric, gas and water waste.
Serving a combined 40,800 residential, agricultural, commercial and industrial customers throughout 2,110 miles of distribution main, Warren, Simpson and Butler Water were recognized for their collaboration to reduce water loss and improve connectivity throughout their service areas.
Jacob Cuarta, Warren Water general manager, said the three districts have implemented automated meter reading and leak detection technology that enables employees to read meters remotely, safely and accurately via wireless signals.
Advanced acoustical leak sensors are used to assist in identifying leaks before potential major interruptions.
Since October 2018, the leak sensors have saved the water districts more than 76 million gallons of water.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.