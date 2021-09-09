On Sept. 14, 1933, the Daily News reported that 100 heads of families were in need of work. They were asking that anyone who had work to offer contact City Hall.
If farmers needed harvest labor, the Warren County Relief Committee was offering its office as a clearinghouse for unemployment relief. President Franklin D. Roosevelt created a federal relief program early in 1933, but states and communities were expected to match a portion of the federal funds.
By Sept. 14, 1933, Warren County had already exhausted its portion of the federal funds and was looking to the community to find more resources for the destitute.
