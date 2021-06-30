Under the heading “Hints for the Housewife,” the Daily News included the following information 100 years ago on June 28: When cooking cauliflower, put a piece of stale bread on top of the vegetable in the pot and do not cover. The bread absorbs the odor. For a simple centerpiece for the dinner table, stick the stems of pansies firmly in a bowl of moist sand.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.