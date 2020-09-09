Fourteen children of the Bethel community were thrown from a two-horse wagon coming home from church near Porter Pike, 10 miles east of Bowling Green, the Daily News reported Sept. 6, 1928.
The wagon, driven by Arthur Atchley and pulled by two mules, hit a log in the road crossing Virgil Thomas’ farm at 10:30 p.m. and flipped over. Miss Eva Atchley, the driver’s niece, severely strained ligaments in her right shoulder, and the other 13 children received serious bruises but no broken bones.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
