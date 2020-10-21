An article in the Oct. 19, 1918, Louisville Courier Journal reported four additional deaths from pneumonia developed from influenza in Bowling Green, bringing the total since the epidemic began to more than 100.
City health officer Dr. Fred D. Reardon estimated there were 2,500 cases of influenza in Bowling Green in the previous few weeks, although he believed hundreds of cases were not reported. Reports of new cases were decreasing in the city, while the epidemic was spreading rapidly in Warren County.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
