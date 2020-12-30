The Dec. 28, 1920, issue of the Daily News included a brief recipe for Chocolate Crumb Pudding.
The instructions were to mix two cups milk and bread crumbs, add an egg and half cup sugar, then steam for an hour, or bake in slow oven for half an hour. The article also suggested serving it with whipped cream or a “Hard Sauce” made from mixing together a half cup of butter, a cup of sugar and a half cup cream.
There was no mention of chocolate other than the title.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
