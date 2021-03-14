Warren County was expecting a bumper crop of strawberries, one of the largest in the history of the county, according to a March 13, 1921, article in the Owensboro Messenger.
Acreage for 1921 was nearly double that of 1920, when about 1,100 acres of plants were in the ground. However, a late freeze cut the 1920 crop in half, and only about 200 cars of berries were shipped, bringing $5 to $6 per crate. In 1921, growers expected to ship some 500 cars. The expected 1921 crop would have brought $600,000 – an amount worth more than $8.7 million in today’s dollars.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Commented