...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 104 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and portions of central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ today.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.
Never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.
&&
One of the headlines July 20, 1923, in the Daily News was “$300,000 Loan Fund Gets Approval of State: Means New Advance In Education.”
This fund was created through voluntary gifts to the Western State Normal School and Teachers College for aid to help students obtain an education at the school. The article said the funds would be for “students who cannot continue to complete their courses of study simply for a lack of a little financial aid in the critical period of their lives.” The aid would be given to students who the Western State Normal School and Teachers College “deemed worthy and deserving.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.