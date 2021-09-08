Warren County’s peach crop was “much too big for any estimate,” according to a front-page story in the Aug. 24, 1931, Daily News.
The county farm agent said he joined with “other community and farm leaders in urging that peaches and other surplus fruits and vegetables be canned for future use.” The University of Kentucky used a bulletin on home canning, copies of which were available at the agent’s office at the corner of State and 10th. The free bulletins were promised to be “helpful to the housewife who has had experience canning fruits and vegetables and are of great value to the unexperienced.”
