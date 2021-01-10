On Jan. 5, 1940, the Park City Daily News reported that the Bowling Green Industrial Foundation’s factory fund had reached $42,000 of the $65,000 goal, which would be almost $1.2 million today.
This fund was created to ensure the city an industry that would provide an annual payroll of half a million dollars. C.W. Lampkin, chairman of the organization, his vice president, J.P. Masters, and several workers canvassed the city in an effort to raise the funds needed for this venture.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.