In a front-page story previewing the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday in the Nov. 16, 1941, edition of the Daily News, readers were told of a church service at 6:30 a.m. hosted by the Bowling Green Ministerial Association.
Also planned for Thanksgiving Day was a football game between Western’s Hilltoppers and the Murray Thoroughbreds at Western’s stadium at 2 p.m., preceded by a 10 a.m. game between Bowling Green High School and Russellville High School.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.