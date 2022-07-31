...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, north central Kentucky,
northwest Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the
following counties, in east central Kentucky, Boyle, Garrard,
Jessamine, Madison and Mercer. In north central Kentucky,
Breckinridge, Hardin, Larue, Nelson and Washington. In northwest
Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren,
Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green,
Hart, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson,
Taylor and Warren.
* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning through Monday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Period of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the
watch area. Rainfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour will be
possible and bring a flash flood threat to portions of
central and southern Kentucky Sunday and Sunday night. Areas
that see repeated rounds of thunderstorm activity will be
most susceptible to flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a state of emergency in four states, including Kentucky, on July 31, 1952, in the wake of a record heat wave that saw at least 14 straight days of temperatures in the 100s.
Between July 25 and July 31, the Daily News reported the ravages of a drought combined with brutal high temperatures. County Agent E. Ray Russell said drought damage in Warren County was near the $5 million mark, while officials in Scottsville instituted intermittent restricted use controls.
Between July 25 and July 31, the Daily News reported the ravages of a drought combined with brutal high temperatures. County Agent E. Ray Russell said drought damage in Warren County was near the $5 million mark, while officials in Scottsville instituted intermittent restricted use controls.