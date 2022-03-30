tobacco building collapse

People search the American Tobacco Co. site on March 30, 1922.

 WKU Kentucky Museum and Library Special Collections

The collapse of the American Tobacco Co. on March 30, 1922, could be heard several blocks away.

The wood-frame building had been built just two years before by the American Tobacco Co. The weather was not a factor in the collapse. The weight of the tobacco stored on all three floors of the building was most likely the reason for collapsing.

The collapse buried 11 men. Three people were killed. Six were injured, four seriously.

– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.

