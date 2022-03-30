...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be across southern and
western Kentucky in the afternoon.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning to midnight EDT
/11 PM CDT/ tonight.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle on east-west roads. Secure outdoor objects.
The collapse of the American Tobacco Co. on March 30, 1922, could be heard several blocks away.
The wood-frame building had been built just two years before by the American Tobacco Co. The weather was not a factor in the collapse. The weight of the tobacco stored on all three floors of the building was most likely the reason for collapsing.
The collapse buried 11 men. Three people were killed. Six were injured, four seriously.
