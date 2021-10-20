An ad on Page 2 of the Oct. 18, 1921, edition of the Daily News read in part: “COKE COKE COKE SPECIAL SALE 30 days only 11 (cents) per bushel delivered.”
The ad from the Kentucky Public Service Co. stated that improvements to the plant forced the company to move its supply of coke. Coke is a solid fuel made by heating coal in the absence of air so volatile components are driven off, according to dictionary.com.
