R.L. Morris ran an ad in the June 23, 1913, Daily News promoting his jewelry store.
The Morris Jewelry store has been at 408 E. Main St. in Bowling Green since 1881, when German immigrant Frank Maier opened the business. Maier later sold the company to his son-in-law, Robert L. Morris, in 1911.
The store has changed hands several times over the years and is currently owned by Jim and Samantha Steen, who take pride in continuing the Morris legacy of producing heirloom jewelry.
