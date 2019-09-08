On Sept. 5, 1906, The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville, Tenn., reported that Rose Lyle, a prominent Bowling Green dressmaker, was seeking damages of $10,000 (the equivalent of $285,000 today) in a “breach of promise” suit against her former fiance.
She held that H. Clay Holman, a well-known brakeman on the L&N Railroad, had entered a contract to marry her in 1905 when he proposed to her. She was, reportedly, “willing and ready,” but he refused to marry her and, subsequently, married another woman.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
