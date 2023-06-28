...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet has requested an
Air Quality Alert be issued for the state of Kentucky.
Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM EDT
/8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 109 are expected Friday
afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and north central and south
central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
On June 26, 1928, the Park City Daily News reported that a farmer in Owensboro had beaten his daughter to death with a fence rail. The farmer had recently been served divorce papers from the victim’s mother and felt that she was taking her mother’s side.
This is what allegedly caused the man to become enraged. After hitting the victim with the rail, the man then shot her and lit her on fire. She finally succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. After realizing what he had done, he hanged himself in his barn.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.