On Feb. 4, 1927, the Daily News reported that “the ‘Apollo Seven’ colored glee club, one of the best aggregations of jubilee singers ever heard in Bowling Green” performed at the high school auditorium on Center Street.
A small fee was charged for the performance, proceeds to be used for the library funds for both the State Street High School and Bowling Green High School. The use of the term “colored,” adopted by emancipated slaves following the Civil War, was common through the early 1970s.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
