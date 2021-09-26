The Sept. 30, 1926, Daily News reported that a committee composed of members of the Board of Trade, Rotary club and Kiwanis club was approved to begin work on the armory and community building on the corner of 10th Avenue and Chestnut Street.
The fiscal court, the citizens of Bowling Green and the city raised enough money to purchase the plot of land. The building was to be a “handsome structure” and one of the most complete armories in the state. It would contain a 1,500-seat auditorium and even a ladies’ restroom! The building was completed one year later and is still standing today.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.