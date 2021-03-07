On March 1, 1940, the Daily News reported that the Western Teachers College and the Bowling Green High School bands would be playing at the Helm Hotel on Monday, March 4, 1940, during the Welcome Home celebration for Adm. Claude C. Bloch.
Bloch, originally from Woodbury and the son of Jewish immigrants from Bohemia, was the commander-in-chief of the U.S. Fleet from 1938 to January 1940.
The chamber of commerce sponsored the event held while Bloch was in Bowling Green to visit his sister, Stella.
