The Daily News reported Aug. 16, 1959, that the funds needed to create the Barren River reservoir were one step closer to reality.
Most Popular
Articles
- BG woman admits guilt in overdose death
- Scott to begin new trash service in September
- Report projects Warren County growth to ramp up
- Two arrested in BG on human trafficking charges
- WKU QB Jarret Doege enters transfer portal
- Attorney requests removal from BG murder case
- Caboni eyes change in WKU tenure process
- Colter Cole
- Rivals reveal deep connections ahead of Rafferty's Bowl
- Susan Katherine Livesay
Images
Videos
- AP News Summary at 9:13 a.m. EDT
- R. Kelly jury to hear opening statements at trial in Chicago
- Matthew Desmond's book 'Poverty, by America' coming in 2023
- NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight
- CDF LABOR LAW LLP Named to Bloomberg Law’s Second Annual Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Framework
POLITICAL NEWS
- Giuliani arrives to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
- Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid
- EXPLAINER: Dueling views remain a year after Afghan pullout
- Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M in midterm elections
- Democrat Les Gara advances to November general election for governor in Alaska.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Daily News Hosted Events
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.
Featured Businesses
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Daily News Hosted Events
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.