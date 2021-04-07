The Bowling Green City Council acted on several issues, including a Daylight Saving law, according to an article in the April 5, 1921, Daily News.
The Daylight Saving law passed first reading unanimously and, if the second reading should pass, “all city clocks will be turned up one hour Wednesday, April 20,” the article said. After publishing a simple yes/no ballot on its front page for several days, the Daily News reported that 1,350 people in Warren County and Bowling Green were against it, while only 35 citizens were in favor. The ordinance ultimately failed to be passed by the city council.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
