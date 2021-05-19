In a series of articles in May 1902, the Daily News urged its readers to support a bid for a Kentucky Confederate Soldiers Home in Bowling Green.
The Kentucky Legislature passed a bill to fund the institution. However, the community and confederate veterans would have to provide a large building with 30 acres, staffing and management.
While every metropolis in Kentucky wanted the prestige and increased revenue that came with it, in the end the home was established in Peewee Valley, in a formerly bankrupt luxury resort hotel.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
