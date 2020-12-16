Ed Biggs of Bowling Green was arrested in Russellville and charged with forgery, according to an article on the front page of the Dec. 16, 1890, Courier-Journal in Louisville.
Biggs, who apparently made a living from forgery, was accused of forging the name of a mine superintendent on a check. According to the article, “Biggs began his career as a forger at Louisville and has followed it faithfully since the beginning, operating in a number of towns in this state and out of it. … All of the money he procured as bogus checks has been repaid by his father, until now (because) the old man has nothing left with which to pay.”
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.