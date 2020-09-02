The Aug. 31, 1929, Daily News reported that Mr. James Barclay of Bowling Green received a letter from Mrs. Thomas Heck.
The letter was very special, because it had been on a journey around the world on a dirigible called the Graf Zeppelin. Postage for the letter was said to have been $3.55. The Zeppelin left Lakehurst, N.J., on Aug. 7, flew around the world, and returned on Aug. 29. Even at that time, the letters were sought after by collectors of curiosities, fetching as much as $15 apiece!
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.
