THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN EDMONSON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... CENTRAL WARREN COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 700 AM CDT. * AT 459 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... BOWLING GREEN, PLUM SPRINGS, MOUNT VICTOR, CRESTMOOR, MEMPHIS JUNCTION, SMITHS GROVE, OAKLAND, TUCKERTOWN, CHALYBEATE AND LOVING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY AND HAVE THEM RELAY YOUR REPORT TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE. &&