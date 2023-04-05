...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east
central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
It was reported on April 4, 1954, that a local woman was named Kentucky’s Mother of the Year. Mrs. Nelson B. Rue would be traveling to New York City with candidates from other states to attend a four-day program that ended with the announcement of the American Mother of the Year.
To be chosen for this honor, Mrs. Rue had to exemplify what being a “Golden Rule Mother” is. Some of Mrs. Rue’s qualifications were: being a member and officer of numerous social and civic organizations, being a chairman for the Kentucky Synodical and raising four successful children.
– “Way Back When in Warren County” is compiled by researchers at the Warren County Public Library and appears twice weekly in the Bowling Green Daily News. For more information about the library, visit warrenpl.org.